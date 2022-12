MARTIN, Tenn. — Parker Stewart scored 22 points, including seven in overtime, to lead UT Martin to a 75-74 victory over Chicago State. Stewart added five rebounds for the Skyhawks (5-5). Chris Nix scored 13 points with 10 rebounds. K.J. Simon added 13 points. The Cougars (3-8) were led by Wesley Cardet Jr., who finished with 25 points, nine rebounds, four assists and two blocks. Jahsean Corbett added 23 points, 10 rebounds and four assists.

