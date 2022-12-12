AP Source: Lefty Manaea, Giants reach $25M, 2-year contract
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Baseball Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Free agent left-hander Sean Manaea has reached agreement on a $25 million, two-year contract with the San Francisco Giants, a person with direct knowledge of the deal said. The person spoke on condition of anonymity because the contract hadn’t been finalized or announced by the club.Manaea brings a key left-handed arm to the rotation joining Logan Webb, Alex Cobb and Alex Wood. The Giants could lose lefty Carlos Rodón in free agency.