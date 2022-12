NEW YORK (AP) — The NBA has fined Boston Celtics forward Grant Williams $20,000 for punching the ball into the stands during a game against the Golden State Warriors. Williams was assessed a technical foul and ejected for the incident. It happened with 1:52 remaining in the game Saturday night after play was stopped for a timeout. Golden State beat Boston 123-107. Williams finished with four points and two rebounds in 31 minutes.

