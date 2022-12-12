Hawks Young fined $25K for tossing ball into stands

NEW YORK (AP) — Hawks guard Trae Young was fined $25,000 by the NBA on Monday for throwing the game ball into the stands a day earlier following an overtime victory against the Chicago Bulls in Atlanta. Chicago’s DeMar DeRozan sank three free throws with 0.5 seconds remaining in overtime to give the Bulls a seemingly safe 122-121 advantage. But Atlanta’s A.J. Griffin took sideline alley-oop pass from Jalen Johnson and scored on a turnaround jumper with Derrick Jones Jr. defending to give the Hawks a 123-122 victory.

