Jordan assails NFL for accusation he faked foot injury

METAIRIE, La. (AP) — New Orleans Saints defensive end Cameron Jordan is continuing to assail the NFL for fining him and his team after concluding that he faked an injury during a game at Tampa Bay. Jordan was fined $50,000 for a delay that resulted from him signaling he was hurt. He said Monday that he has a foot sprain and that if the matter were in civil court, he’d “countersue for triple the amount.” The Saints were fined $350,000, coach Dennis Allen was fined $100,000 and co-defensive coordinator Ryan Nielsen was fined $50,000. Allen says the team did nothing wrong but that he can’t discuss the matter further at this time.

