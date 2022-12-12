Murphy to Braves, William Contreras to Brews in 3-team trade

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Braves have acquired catcher Sean Murphy from the Oakland Athletics as part of a three-team deal that also sent All-Star catcher William Contreras to the Milwaukee Brewers. Oakland got catcher Manny Piña and pitching prospects Kyle Muller, Freddy Tarnok and Royber Salinas from Atlanta and outfield prospect Esteury Ruiz from Milwaukee. The Brewers also acquired right-handed pitchers Joel Payamps and Justin Yeager.

