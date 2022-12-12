Osten, Brady power IUPUI to 75-53 victory over Spalding

INDIANAPOLIS — Chris Osten scored 19 points, Vincent Brady II didn’t miss a shot and scored 17 and IUPUI beat Spalding 75-53. Osten added five rebounds for the Jaguars (2-8). Brady made all seven of his shots with three 3-pointers. Daylan Hamilton went 5 of 7 from the field to finish with 12 points. The victory broke a five-game slide for the Jaguars. Anthony Dillard finished with 19 points, six rebounds and two blocks for the Golden Eagles.

