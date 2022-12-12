Resurgent Zion Williamson powering Pelicans up the standings

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson is producing in ways New Orleans envisioned when they drafted him first overall back in 2019. And that production is making the Pelicans look like a contender in the Western Conference. Williamson has averaged 30.3 points per game during New Orleans past seven games and the Pelicans have won all of those contests. despite the absence of injured star forward Brandon Igram. The winning streak has propelled the Pelicans to the top of the Western Conference standings through 26 games. Williamson says the trust and confidence his teammates has shown in him after he missed all of last season with a foot injury has inspired him not to let them down.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.