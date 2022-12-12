South Carolina tops women’s AP Top 25, Kansas cracks poll

Kansas has cracked The Associated Press women’s basketball poll for the first time in nearly 10 years. The 22nd-ranked Jayhawks routed then 12th-ranked Arizona by 27 points on the road last week. The top five teams remained the same with No. 1 South Carolina followed by Stanford, Ohio State, Indiana and Notre Dame. Virginia Tech was sixth and will host Notre Dame on Sunday. Fellow ACC schools North Carolina and N.C. State were seventh and eighth. UConn fell three spots to ninth after losing at Maryland. UCLA moved up three places to 10th.

