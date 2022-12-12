Tchouaméni shows at World Cup why Mbappé wanted him at PSG
By GRAHAM DUNBAR
AP Sports Writer
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Kylian Mbappé is finally getting his chance to play alongside Aurélien Tchouaméni. The France teammates have reached the World Cup semifinals and will next face Morocco on Wednesday. Tchouaméni’s displays at the heart of the France midfield have shown why Real Madrid paid $84.5 million to sign him in June. The 22-year-old Tchouaméni moved to Madrid despite Mbappé tempting him to team up together at Paris Saint-Germain. Tchouaméni has stepped up as a key starter for France after injuries to long-time starters Paul Pogba and N’Golo Kanté. France is bidding to become the first team in 60 years to successfully defend its World Cup title.