TSU director of football ops arrested on assault charge

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee State’s director of football operations and on-campus recruiting has been charged with aggravated assault and vandalism in an encounter involving a football player. Court documents show 22-year-old Ariel Escobar was arrested Dec. 3 after a TSU football player called police to complain about a former “fling” waiting for him in her car at his apartment. The football player told police that he left and Escobar followed him and his new girlfriend to a parking lot where she hit his vehicle with hers twice. Tennessee State issued a statement saying officials are aware of the arrest of an employee and take the allegations seriously. But the university says it will have no further comment.

