US almost sent Reyna home from World Cup for lack of hustle

NEW YORK (AP) — American midfielder Gio Reyna almost was sent home from the World Cup because of a lack of hustle in training, for which he later apologized. U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter revealed the team’s concerns about a player when speaking at the HOW Institute for Society’s Summit on Moral Leadership. His remarks were published by Charter Works. Berhalter said: “We had a player that was clearly not meeting expectations on and off the field … We were ready to book a plane ticket home, that’s how extreme it was.” Charter later said Berhalter’s remarks were not meant to be made public.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.