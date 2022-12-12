USA Basketball to play men’s World Cup group games in Manila
By TIM REYNOLDS
AP Basketball Writer
USA Basketball will play all its games at next year’s World Cup in Manila and won’t have travel during the tournament. That’s assuming the American men qualify for the event. The World Cup is being contested in the Philippines, Indonesia and Japan next summer and each of those host nations got to pick one team that they wanted to have for the group stages. The Philippines chose the U.S. Japan picked Slovenia, a team led by Luka Doncic. And Indonesia selected Canada, coached by Toronto’s Nick Nurse.