USC’s Williams, Alabama’s Anderson lead AP All-America team

Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams is one of three Southern California players to be selected to The Associated Press All-America team. Trojans offensive lineman Andrew Vorhees and defensive end Tuli Tuipulotu joined their quarterback to give USC more players on the first team than any other school. Williams accounted for 47 touchdowns this season and led USC to the Pac-12 title game. Alabama edge rusher Will Anderson Jr. and Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn, who made it as an all-purpose player, are AP All-Americans for the second year in a row.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.