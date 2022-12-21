Edwards scores 23 to help No. 9 UConn over Seton Hall
By JIM FULLER
Associated Press
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Aaliyah Edwards had 23 points, leading six players who scored in double figures for ninth-ranked UConn in a 98-73 win over Seton Hall. Caroline Ducharme and Nika Muhl each had 16 points and were a combined 8 of 11 from 3-point range. Lou Lopez Senechal had 14 points, Aubrey Griffin added 13 points and seven rebounds, and Dorka Juhasz had 10 points and 10 rebounds for UConn. Sidney Cooks had 18 points and Lauren Park-Lane finished with 17 for Seton Hall, which had its seven-game winning streak snapped.