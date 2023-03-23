49ers sign free agent DL Austin Bryant

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers signed free agent defensive lineman Austin Bryant to a one-year contract. Bryant adds depth for San Francisco after the team lost several defensive linemen in free agency already. Key contributors Samson Ebukam, Charles Omenihu, Jordan Willis and Hassan Ridgeway have all signed with other teams. Bryant was originally drafted by Detroit in the fourth round in 2019. In four years with the Lions, he had 65 tackles, 4 1/2 sacks and one pass defensed in 33 games.

