Adam Wainwright headed to injured list with groin injury

By PAT GRAHAM
AP Sports Writer

Adam Wainwright was in line for his seventh opening day start. The veteran St. Louis Cardinals right-hander instead will begin what’s slated to be his final season on the injured list with a groin injury. Cardinals manager Oliver Marmol says the 41-year-old Wainwright could miss several weeks. The pitcher apparently strained his groin in a workout ahead of Team USA’s game with Japan in the championship of the World Baseball Classic. Wainwright went 2-0 with a 2.25 ERA over eight innings to help the U.S. reach the final.

