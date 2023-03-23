Argentina beats Panama in 1st match after World Cup title

BUENOS AIRES (AP) — Lionel Messi’s Argentina has beaten Panama 2-0 with two late goals at the Monumental de Nunez Stadium in the first of two matches for the team to celebrate its World Cup triumph in Qatar. Thiago Almada opened the scoring in the 78th minute, pushing the ball into an empty net after a free kick taken by Messi hit the post. Messi netted the second 11 minutes later with another free kick to the delight of the capacity crowd. It was Messi’s 800th goal in his professional career.

