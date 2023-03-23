Blues GM Armstrong to lead Canada at world championship

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Doug Armstrong has been selected as Canada’s general manager for the upcoming men’s world hockey championship in Finland and Latvia. The St. Louis Blues executive was tabbed by Hockey Canada on Thursday as part of a management team that will also see Detroit Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman serve in an associate role. Shane Doan, who works in the Arizona Coyotes’ front office, was selected as an assistant GM, while Hockey Canada senior vice president of hockey operations Scott Salmond is also part of the fold.

