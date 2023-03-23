Coastal QB McCall, Darlington Raceway renew NIL deal

DARLINGTON, S.C. (AP) — Darlington Raceway has signed Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall to a name, image and likeness deal for a second straight year. McCall first partnered with the track that’s known as “Too Tough To Tame” a year ago to help promote the Southern 500. Track president Kerry Tharp says his group enjoyed working with McCall and wanted to keep things going. Darlington hosts the NASCAR Cup Series’ Goodyear 400 on May 14. McCall will be a senior with the Chanticleers. He’s a three-time Sun Belt Conference player of the year.

