MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — No. 6 seed Coco Gauff opened her 2023 Miami Open with a 6-4, 6-3 victory over Rebecca Marino and advanced to the third round. She will face 27th-seeded Anastasia Potapova on Saturday. World No. 3 Jessica Pegula beat Katherine Sebov 6-3, 6-1 and advanced to the third round. She will face fellow American and No. 30 Danielle Collins next.

