Fichardt, Vorster share lead at Jonsson Workwear Open

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South Africans Darren Fichardt and Martin Vorster shared the lead at the Jonsson Workwear Open after opening with 8-under 64s. Fichardt raced out of the blocks at The Club at Steyn City by making birdies on his first two holes after starting on No. 10. He collected five birdies on his front nine and made three in a row from No. 15. Vorster came alive on the back nine when he went eagle, birdie, birdie from No. 10 on the way to a share of the first-round lead at the European tour event.

