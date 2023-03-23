Fox ends scoring drought as Rangers clip Hurricanes 2-1
By BOB SUTTON
Associated Press
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Adam Fox ended a 24-game stretch without a goal and the New York Rangers overcame the Carolina Hurricanes for a 2-1 victory. Fox scored at 4:01 of the third period and the Rangers forged a split of a two-game set this week among Metropolitan Division contenders. Artemi Panarin also scored and assisted on the goal-ahead goal. Mika Zibanejad had two assists for the Rangers. Sebastian Aho had Carolina’s goal and Frederik Anderson stopped 14 shots. The Hurricanes could have clinched an Eastern Conference playoff spot with a victory, but they’ll have plenty more chances as this was the beginning of a four-game homestand.