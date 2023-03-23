John Carlson scores as Capitals beat Blackhawks 6-1

WASHINGTON (AP) — John Carlson had a goal and an assist in his return from a fractured skull, and the Washington Capitals beat the Chicago Blackhawks 6-1. Washington’s Alex Ovechkin and Nicklas Backstrom also had a goal and an assist. Nikita Zaitsev scored for Chicago in the third period, and Anton Khudobin made 22 saves in his first NHL game since Jan. 15, 2022, with Dallas. Next up for Chicago is Saturday at Minnesota before hosting Vancouver on Sunday night in the organization’s Pride game. The organization has decided against wearing special warmup jerseys to commemorate Pride night, citing an anti-gay Kremlin law that could imperil Russian athletes when they return home.

