Kane breaks Rooney’s England scoring record with goal No. 54

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Harry Kane has broken Wayne Rooney’s England scoring record with his 54th goal for the national team. Kane converted a penalty kick toward the end of the first half of a European Championship qualifier against Italy at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. The penalty was assigned following a VAR review after it was determined that Italy defender Giovanni Di Lorenzo touched the ball with his hand while attempting to prevent Kane from reaching a cross. Kane then stepped up to the spot and sent Italy goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma the wrong way as he drilled a shot inside the right post in the 44th minute. It put England ahead 2-0 going into the break.

