Kane sets scoring record in England’s 2-1 win over Italy

NAPLES, Italy (AP) — Harry Kane broke Wayne Rooney’s national team scoring record and England held on for a 2-1 win at Italy on the opening night of European Championship qualifying. It was a small measure of revenge for England against the team it lost to in the European Championship final two years ago. Kane earned and converted a penalty toward the end of the first half for his 54th goal with England after Declan Rice’s opener at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium. Argentine-born striker Mateo Retegui pulled one back for Italy on his debut early in the second half. North Macedonia beat Malta 2-1 in the other Group C match.

