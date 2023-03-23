Kuzmenko sets Canucks mark in 7-2 win over Sharks

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Andrei Kuzmenko scored his 35th goal to set a Canucks franchise record for a first-year player as Vancouver cruised to a 7-2 rout of the San Jose Sharks. The Russian forward also had an assist and topped the 34 goals scored by Pavel Bure in 1991-92. J.T. Miller, Dakota Joshua, Conor Garland and Phillip Di Giuseppe also each had a goal and an assist, and Vasily Podkolzin and Sheldon Dries scored for Vancouver. Tyler Myers had a pair of assists and Thatcher Demko made 17 saves. Tomas Hertl and Andrew Agozzino scored for the struggling Sharks, who are winless in their last eight games.

