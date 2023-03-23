Leonard scores 32, Clippers beat Thunder without George

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kawhi Leonard scored 32 points and the Los Angeles Clippers defeated the Oklahoma City Thunder 127-105 in their first game since losing Paul George to a knee injury. Leonard shot 13 of 15 from the floor. George sprained his right knee in the closing minutes of a 101-100 loss to the Thunder two nights earlier. He’ll be re-evaluated in two to three weeks. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the Thunder with 30 points. The Clippers made 18 3-pointers, led by Nicolas Batum and Bones Hyland with four each.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.