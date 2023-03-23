March Madness: No. 2 seed Utah chasing more NCAA history

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Utah won its first Pac-12 title behind All-American Alissi Pili, earned its high seed ever at No. 2 in the Greenville 2 Regional and reached consecutive NCAA Tournaments for the first time in 14 years. Still, the Utes know they’ve got work ahead to get noticed in the Sweet 16. Utah will face third-seeded LSU for the chance to reach the Elite Eight, something its hasn’t achieved since 2006. It has been a season of accomplishments for the Utes behind Pili, who led the Pac-12 in scoring and was picked as an AP second-team All-American.

