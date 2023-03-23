Marchand breaks his NCAA record at men’s swim championships

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Arizona State’s Leon Marchand broke his NCAA record in the 200-yard IM at the NCAA men’s swimming and diving championships. Marchand smashed his previous record by 1.3 seconds with a time of 1:36.34. Cal’s Destin Lasco took second with a program-record time of 1:38.10 and teammate Hugo Gonzalez (1:39.00) captured third. Cal leads the standings with 184 points after Day 2 of the four-night event. Texas is second with 165 and the Sun Devils third at 154. Florida broke a 14-year-old NCAA record in the 200-yard freestyle relay at 1:13.35. Friday will feature five individual events: the 400-yard IM, 100-yard butterfly, 200-yard freestyle, 100-yard breaststroke and 100-yard backstroke.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.