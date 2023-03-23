Moore doesn’t regret Jets past, excited to start with Browns

CLEVELAND (AP) — Elijah Moore is moving forward. Following a rough season with the New York Jets, the speedy wide receiver is excited for a fresh start with the Cleveland Browns, who traded for him on Wednesday. Moore’s second season with the Jets included him demanding a trade and clashing with the team’s offensive coordinator. Moore said he doesn’t have regrets about his behavior, but the 22-year-old said the experiences have helped him grow. He’s eager to play with Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson and alongside receiver Amari Cooper, who Moore has studied for years. The Browns sent the No. 42 pick in this year’s draft to the Jets for Moore, who fills their need for a speedy playmaker for Watson.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.