Raiders sign cornerback Duke Shelley

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

HENDERSON, Nev. (AP) — The Las Vegas Raiders have signed free-agent cornerback Duke Shelley. Shelley played for the Chicago Bears in 2019-21 and then joined the Minnesota Vikings last season. He has 11 starts over 41 games with 84 tackles and 12 pass breakups. Shelley started five games last season with career highs of 31 tackles and eight pass breakups. He also had an interception. The Bears selected Shelley in the sixth round of the 2019 draft out of Kansas State.

