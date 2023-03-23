Reports: Bayern on verge of firing Nagelsmann for Tuchel

MUNICH (AP) — Bayern Munich might be about to change coaches for the final stretch of the season. The German champions were reportedly on the verge of firing Julian Nagelsmann and replacing him with Thomas Tuchel. Both Kicker magazine and German tabloid Bild reported that Bayern was ending Nagelsmann’s spell in charge following the team’s 2-1 loss at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga on Sunday. That defeat dropped Bayern to second place, one point behind Borussia Dortmund before the teams clash in Munich on April 1. The club hasn’t commented officially. The Associated Press has asked Bayern for comment.

