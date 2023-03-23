Ronaldo sets record for most appearances, Portugal wins

LISBON, Portugal (AP) — Cristiano Ronaldo has become the most-capped player in men’s international soccer. Ronaldo scored twice in Portugal’s European Championship qualifier against Liechtenstein while making his 197th appearance with the national team. Portugal won 4-0. Ronaldo had tied Kuwait’s Bader Al-Mutawa with 196 caps after coming off the bench in Portugal’s loss to Morocco in the quarterfinals of the World Cup in Qatar last year. The 38-year-old Ronaldo converted a penalty kick and scored off a free kick. Both goals came in the second half. Ronaldo had become Europe’s most capped player in 2021 after surpassing Sergio Ramos’ mark of 180 appearances with Spain.

