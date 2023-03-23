Rory McIlroy powers his way to another win in Match Play

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Rory McIlroy is really digging the long ball at the Dell Match Play. He capped off his victory against Denny McCarthy by driving the 375-yard closing hole to just inside 4 feet for an eagle that was conceded. It was a brilliant display of power at Austin Country Club. McIlroy is leading a parade of undefeated top seeds into the final round of group play. Defending champion Scottie Scheffler, Patrick Cantlay, Max Homa and Xander Schauffele also are 2-0 going into Friday. They still have work to do. That’s not the case for 20 players who already are eliminated.

