Stars beat Pens 3-2 despite Crosby’s 1st goal in Dallas

DALLAS (AP) — Joe Pavelski scored the tiebreaking goal on a third-period power play, and the Stars overcame Sidney Crosby’s first career goal in Dallas in a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins. Roope Hintz and Jamie Benn also scored as the Stars moved a point ahead of Minnesota atop the Central Division with the Wild’s 5-4 shootout loss in Philadelphia. Crosby’s 548th career goal was the 35-year-old’s first in 10 games at the home of the Stars and gave him at least one in all of the other 31 NHL arenas. Miro Heiskanen assisted on Pavelski’s goal for a 12-game point streak that set a franchise record for a Dallas defenseman.

