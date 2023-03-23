Thompson makes 37 saves as Golden Knights beat Flames 3-2

CALGARY, Alberta (AP) — Logan Thompson made 37 saves, and the Vegas Golden Knights beat the Calgary Flames 3-2. Nicolas Roy scored for Vegas in his return from an 18-game absence. Jonathan Marchessault and Michael Amadio also scored. Thompson exited late in the third period with an injury. Jonathan Quick played the final 6:07 of the contest and made five saves. Milan Lucic and Nazem Kadri scored for Calgary. Jacob Markstrom stopped 29 shots in his 11th start in the last 12 games.

