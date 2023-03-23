Tortorella earns 700th career win, Flyers top Wild 5-4

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — James van Riemsdyk scored the only goal in a shootout, and the Philadelphia Flyers beat the Minnesota Wild 5-4 for coach John Tortorella’s 700th career victory. Tortorella is 700-573-181 in 1,454 games as an NHL head coach. His 700 wins rank 12th in NHL history and his career games rank ninth in NHL history. He joined Peter Laviolette as the second American-born coach to win 700 games. Scott Laughton, Joel Farabee, Rasmus Ristolainen and Tyson Foerster scored for the Flyers. Matt Boldy had two goals for the Wild, and Oskar Sundqvist and Marcus Foligno also scored.

