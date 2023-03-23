Trevor Bauer pulls on No. 96 for Yokohama’s BayStars

YOKOHAMA, Japan (AP) — Trevor Bauer was shunned by every major league team, so he’s signed a one-year deal with the Yokohama DeNA BayStars. On Friday before about 75 reporters in a Yokohoma hotel, he slipped on the BayStars uniform — No. 96 — and said all the right things. Not a single Japanese reporter asked about his suspension in the United States over domestic violence allegations or the reasons surrounding it. He said he hoped to strike out 200 and keep his average fastball velocity at 96 mph.

