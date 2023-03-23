Skip to Content
AP National Sports
By
Published 6:44 PM

UConn a step from Final Four after 88-65 blowout of Arkansas

KTVZ

By MARK ANDERSON
AP Sports Writer

LAS VEGAS (AP) — UConn got 24 points from Jordan Hawkins and the Huskies are one step away from the Final Four after defeating Arkansas 88-65 in a Sweet 16 matchup in Las Vegas. The Huskies are 28-8 and seeded fourth in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament. They will play either UCLA or Gonzaga in the Elite Eight on Saturday. Arkansas’ season ended at 22-14. UConn played like a team capable of winning its fifth national championship and first since 2014. The Huskies have outscored their three March Madness opponents by 62 points.

Article Topic Follows: AP National Sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content