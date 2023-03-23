Will Levis set for pro day, another chance to impress scouts

Will Levis had no hesitation about throwing at the NFL scouting combine because he wanted to “show off” his “canon” of an arm. He’ll get another opportunity to impress scouts at Kentucky’s pro day Friday. The 23-year-old, strong-armed quarterback is expected to be one of the top players selected in next month’s NFL draft. Levis, Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Florida’s Anthony Richardson are the top four prospects at the most important position in football. They’ve already been scrutinized and analyzed by teams and their medical staffs. They’ve answered the same questions in numerous interviews with coaches and reporters, too. They’ll go through it again at their pro days and with visits to various clubs.

