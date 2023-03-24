March Madness: Morris, LSU women top Utah, into Elite Eight

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Alexis Morris hit two foul shots with 10 seconds to play as No. 3 seed LSU reached the Elite Eight for the first time since 2008, beating second-seeded Utah 66-63, Down 64-63, the Utes had a chance to back in front, but Jenna Johnson — a near 75% foul shooter — missed both attempts with 4.7 seconds to go. Morris added two more foul shots for a three-point lead. The Utes had a final chance, but Dasia Young missed a 3-point try. LaDazDazhia Williams scored a season-high 24 points and Angel Reese had 17 points and 12 rebounds. LSU is 31-2. Coach Kim Mulkey’s team will face ninth-seeded Miami on Sunday night for a spot in the Final Four. Gianna Kneepkens scored 20 points for Utah, which finished 27-5.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.