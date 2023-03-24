Matsuyama pulls out of Match Play with injury, Homa advances

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Hideki Matsuyama has pulled out of the WGC-Dell Technologies Match Play. That means Max Homa gets the day off and will advance as the winner of his group. Matsuyama is citing a neck injury for conceding the match against Homa. He was warming up on the range for about 20 minutes trying to get loose. The withdrawal also knocks out Justin Suh. He would have needed to win his match against Kevin Kisner and have Matsuyama beat Homa to reach a playoff to decide the group winner. Matsuyama has only reached the weekend of Match Play one time in eight appearances.

