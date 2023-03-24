Sakamoto defends women’s title at figure skating worlds

SAITAMA, Japan (AP) — Kaori Sakamoto has fended off a challenge from South Korea’s Lee Hae-in to become the first Japanese woman to defend her title at the figure skating world championships. Sakamoto led after the short program and made only one mistake in the free skate at Saitama Super Arena when she singled a triple flip. She landed the rest of her jumps cleanly to finish with a total of 224.61 points. Lee finished first in the free skate with a spectacular performance that featured six triple jumps but came up just short in the overall standings with a total of 220.94 points. Loena Hendrickx of Belgium was third with 210.42 points. American teenager Isabeau Levito was fourth.

