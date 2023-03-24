Scotland extends coach Clarke’s contract to 2026 World Cup

GLASGOW, Scotland (AP) — Scotland coach Steve Clarke has extended his contract through the 2026 World Cup. The deal should make him the Tartan Army’s longest-serving coach in more than 20 years. The Scottish Football Association announced the deal ahead of European Championship qualifying games against Cyprus and Spain. Clarke led Scotland to Euro 2020 for its first major tournament since the 1998 World Cup. The team won a Nations League group last year to advance to the top tier for the first time. Clarke is a former Chelsea defender. He was hired as Scotland coach in 2019.

