Horton-Tucker’s career-high 41 lead Jazz past Spurs 128-117

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Talen Horton-Tucker scored a career-high 41 points and the Utah Jazz defeated the Spurs 128-117 in what could be coach Gregg Popovich’s final home game in San Antonio. Utah snapped a four-game skid to keep its fading playoff hopes alive. But San Antonio lost its fifth straight in its worst season since 1997, the year it drafted Tim Duncan with the No. 1 overall pick. Popovich has given no indication that he is retiring or even that he will return for his 28th season. The annual speculation has intensified though. Rookie Malaki Branham led San Antonio with 21 points. Horton-Tucker shot 15 for 25 from the field.

