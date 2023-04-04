Andrew Wiggins rejoins Warriors, getting back into condition
By JANIE McCAULEY
AP Sports Writer
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Golden State forward Andrew Wiggins has rejoined the Warriors after more than a month away from the team and is working his way back to being able to play again for the defending NBA champions. Wiggins says his family needed him an he appreciated the Warriors’ support in allowing him to be there for them during a crucial time. Wiggins was set to miss his 23rd straight game Tuesday night against Oklahoma City and hasn’t played since Feb. 13 versus Washington. He says he expects to play again soon. Coach Steve Kerr says he expects to have a better idea in the next couple of days when Wiggins might be able to play.