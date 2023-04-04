Butler leads Heat to late win against Pistons, 118-105

DETROIT (AP) — Jimmy Butler scored 18 of his 27 points in the fourth quarter and the Miami Heat avoided an embarrassing loss by rallying to beat the hapless Detroit Pistons 118-105. Miami (42-37) kept its chance of escaping the Play-In tournament alive, but Detroit (16-63) made it tough before losing its 10th straight and falling to 1-21 in its last 22 games. Gabe Vincent scored 22 points for the Heat while Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro had 18 apiece. Jaden Ivey had 30 points for the Pistons, while fellow rookie Jalen Duren had 20 points and 14 rebounds.

