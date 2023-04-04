Curry, Poole combine for 64 as Warriors beat Thunder 136-125

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry scored 34 points and gave Golden State the lead for good on a 3-pointer with 6:18 to play, Jordan Poole dazzled down the stretch to score 30, and the Warriors beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 136-125 on Tuesday night in their final regular-season home game to move into fifth place in the Western Conference standings.For a day, that is. The winner of the Clippers-Lakers game Wednesday jumps to fifth and will drop Golden State to sixth. On a night Klay Thompson was a late scratch with low back tightness, Poole and his backcourt mates came through.

KTVZ NewsChannel 21 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.