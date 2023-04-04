Embiid scores 52, leads 76ers past Celtics 103-101

PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Joel Embiid strengthened his MVP bid with 52 points, 13 rebounds, and the NBA scoring leader carried the Philadelphia 76ers to a 103-101 win over the Boston Celtics. James Harden had 20 points and 10 assists. Derrick White scored 26 points for the Celtics and Jayson Tatum had 19. P.J. Tucker gave Embiid and the Sixers the help they needed when he buried three late 3-pointers that turned a one-point deficit into a 101-95 lead. Embiid made 20 of 25 shots from the floor and 12 of 13 free throws en route to his ninth game of the season with at least 40 points and 10 rebounds. Embiid scored 50 points for the third time this season.

